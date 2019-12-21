Lightinthebox (NYSE:LITB) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.88

Lightinthebox Holding Co Ltd-ADR (NYSE:LITB) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.88 and traded as high as $0.91. Lightinthebox shares last traded at $0.90, with a volume of 1,700 shares traded.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Lightinthebox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th.

Get Lightinthebox alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.24.

LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online retail company worldwide. It provides apparel products, including customized, special occasion, and fast fashion apparel products; and other general merchandise products, such as accessories and gadgets, home and garden products, electronics and communication devices, and other products.

See Also: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Lightinthebox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightinthebox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.