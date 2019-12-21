Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) PT Lowered to $25.00 at Pivotal Research

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) had its price target reduced by Pivotal Research from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. Pivotal Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

LBTYK has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet upgraded Liberty Global from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Liberty Global from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

NASDAQ LBTYK opened at $21.66 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.64. Liberty Global has a 12-month low of $19.24 and a 12-month high of $27.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter. Liberty Global had a net margin of 112.38% and a negative return on equity of 1.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 23.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 170,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,137,000 after acquiring an additional 32,952 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Liberty Global by 2.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 182,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,409,000 after purchasing an additional 5,141 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Liberty Global by 59.4% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 641,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,022,000 after purchasing an additional 239,106 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Liberty Global by 1,894.6% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Liberty Global by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 436,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,578,000 after purchasing an additional 20,237 shares during the period. 57.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Liberty Global Company Profile

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers video services, including digital video programming and audio services starting with a basic video service, video-on-demand, electronic programming guide, various premium channel packages, digital video recorders, various mobile applications, and set-top boxes.

Featured Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.