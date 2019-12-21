Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.69 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) will report $0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Liberty Broadband Corp Series C’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.57 to $0.80. Liberty Broadband Corp Series C posted earnings per share of $0.08 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 762.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, February 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Liberty Broadband Corp Series C will report full-year earnings of $1.11 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.96 to $1.25. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.14 to $3.56. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Liberty Broadband Corp Series C.

Several research firms have issued reports on LBRDK. TD Securities upped their price objective on Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. ValuEngine downgraded Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Liberty Broadband Corp Series C in a research note on Friday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.75.

Liberty Broadband Corp Series C stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $122.57. 810,646 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 628,886. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.50. The firm has a market cap of $22.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 322.55 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 8.04 and a current ratio of 8.04. Liberty Broadband Corp Series C has a 52 week low of $68.47 and a 52 week high of $123.56.

In other Liberty Broadband Corp Series C news, CEO Gregory B. Maffei sold 138,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.06, for a total transaction of $16,100,771.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 359.3% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ossiam bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 81.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.80% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty Broadband Corp Series C

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

