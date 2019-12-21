Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) EVP Roy Bagattini Sells 34,410 Shares of Stock

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) EVP Roy Bagattini sold 34,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.54, for a total transaction of $672,371.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,551,866.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Roy Bagattini also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 13th, Roy Bagattini sold 75,000 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total transaction of $1,426,500.00.

NYSE:LEVI opened at $19.91 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.56. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 52-week low of $16.00 and a 52-week high of $24.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 8th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 37.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Levi Strauss & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LEVI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a research note on Monday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised Levi Strauss & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Levi Strauss & Co. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.86.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth about $96,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth about $174,000. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI acquired a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $253,000. 10.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

Levi Strauss & Co designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

