Leaf Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:LEAF) Major Shareholder Oak Investment Partners Xii L Sells 58,000 Shares

Leaf Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:LEAF) major shareholder Oak Investment Partners Xii L sold 58,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.02, for a total transaction of $233,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Oak Investment Partners Xii L also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 20th, Oak Investment Partners Xii L sold 8,354 shares of Leaf Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.34, for a total transaction of $36,256.36.

On Friday, December 13th, Oak Investment Partners Xii L sold 950 shares of Leaf Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $3,800.00.

On Wednesday, December 11th, Oak Investment Partners Xii L sold 8,558 shares of Leaf Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.05, for a total transaction of $34,659.90.

On Monday, December 9th, Oak Investment Partners Xii L sold 10,864 shares of Leaf Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.02, for a total value of $43,673.28.

On Friday, December 6th, Oak Investment Partners Xii L sold 5,229 shares of Leaf Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $20,916.00.

On Monday, November 25th, Oak Investment Partners Xii L sold 824 shares of Leaf Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.05, for a total value of $3,337.20.

On Wednesday, November 20th, Oak Investment Partners Xii L sold 6,500 shares of Leaf Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.23, for a total value of $27,495.00.

On Monday, November 18th, Oak Investment Partners Xii L sold 17,500 shares of Leaf Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.27, for a total value of $74,725.00.

On Wednesday, November 13th, Oak Investment Partners Xii L sold 12,800 shares of Leaf Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.95, for a total value of $63,360.00.

LEAF opened at $3.76 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.89. Leaf Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of $2.72 and a twelve month high of $9.19.

Leaf Group (NASDAQ:LEAF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $40.03 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Leaf Group in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Leaf Group by 19.1% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 6,807 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Leaf Group by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Leaf Group by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 81,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 4,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Leaf Group by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 991,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,350,000 after purchasing an additional 55,494 shares during the period.

About Leaf Group

Leaf Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified consumer Internet company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Marketplaces and Media. The Marketplaces segment offers Society6.com, which provides artists with an online commerce platform to feature and sell their original art and designs on consumer products in the home décor, accessories, and apparel categories; and Deny Designs, an artist-driven home décor brand.

