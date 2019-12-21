Lara Exploration (CVE:LRA) Hits New 12-Month High at $0.59

Lara Exploration Ltd (CVE:LRA) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.59 and last traded at C$0.59, with a volume of 30670 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.53.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $21.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.38.

Lara Exploration Company Profile (CVE:LRA)

Lara Exploration Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in South America. The company explores for copper, gold, tin, nickel, iron, phosphate, vanadium, titanium, and coal deposits. Its property portfolio comprises 8 projects in Brazil; 15 prospects in Peru; and five coal and phosphate projects in Colombia and Chile.

