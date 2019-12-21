Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Cut to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $103.00 price target on Landstar System and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Sunday, September 15th. Buckingham Research dropped their price target on Landstar System from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Cowen restated a hold rating and set a $118.00 price objective on shares of Landstar System in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a sell rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stephens set a $129.00 target price on shares of Landstar System and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Landstar System has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $111.17.

Get Landstar System alerts:

LSTR traded up $1.51 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $113.29. The stock had a trading volume of 401,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,996. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. Landstar System has a twelve month low of $90.23 and a twelve month high of $120.23. The company has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.33, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.26.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 33.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Landstar System will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.97%.

In other news, COO Joseph J. Beacom sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.23, for a total value of $586,150.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,797,520.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Diana M. Murphy sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.96, for a total transaction of $825,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,771,063.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 9.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,134,514 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $446,485,000 after buying an additional 358,887 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Landstar System by 10.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,292,725 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $247,592,000 after buying an additional 212,025 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its position in Landstar System by 2.2% during the third quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 900,514 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $101,380,000 after buying an additional 19,318 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Landstar System by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 878,930 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $94,916,000 after acquiring an additional 4,737 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Landstar System by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 878,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $94,826,000 after purchasing an additional 205,900 shares in the last quarter.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

Recommended Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.