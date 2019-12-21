Lancashire Holdings Limited (LON:LRE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Lancashire Holdings Limited (LON:LRE) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 703.14 ($9.25).

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lancashire in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Investec upgraded Lancashire to an “add” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 660 ($8.68) price objective on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 735 ($9.67) price objective on shares of Lancashire in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Friday, November 1st.

LRE stock traded up GBX 3 ($0.04) on Monday, reaching GBX 765 ($10.06). The company had a trading volume of 464,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,020,000. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 721.27 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 707.60. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 7,650.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.04, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.19. Lancashire has a 1 year low of GBX 556.50 ($7.32) and a 1 year high of GBX 796.50 ($10.48).

Lancashire Holdings Limited provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Property, Energy, Marine, Aviation, and Lloyd's. It offers aviation insurance solutions; coverage for upstream operational and construction all risks related to wind, earthquakes, and floods, as well as standalone business interruption coverage; and coverage in marine portfolio, including marine hull, total loss only, mortgagees interests insurance, mortgagees additional perils, excess protection and indemnity, marine war, and builder's risks to high-profile accounts, cruise vessels, and liquid natural gas carriers.

