Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) PT Lowered to C$25.00

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) had its price objective cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$27.00 to C$25.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. CIBC decreased their price target on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Friday, November 15th.

TSE LIF opened at C$25.03 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$24.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$27.59. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has a 12-month low of C$21.87 and a 12-month high of C$36.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported C$0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.95 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$46.19 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Labrador Iron Ore Royalty will post 2.7300002 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty’s payout ratio is 31.78%.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, together with its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, owns a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that operates an iron mine near Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. IOC engages in the production and sale of iron ore pellets and concentrates in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific region.

