Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ:KTOS) CFO Deanna H. Lund Sells 7,803 Shares of Stock

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ:KTOS) CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 7,803 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.32, for a total value of $142,950.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Deanna H. Lund also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Kratos Defense & Security Solutions alerts:

On Thursday, November 21st, Deanna H. Lund sold 7,803 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total value of $146,150.19.

On Monday, October 21st, Deanna H. Lund sold 7,803 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total value of $150,597.90.

KTOS stock opened at $18.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.54 and its 200-day moving average is $20.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 106.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.30. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc has a 1 year low of $12.31 and a 1 year high of $25.08.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The aerospace company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $184.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.32 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 4.54% and a net margin of 2.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on KTOS shares. Canaccord Genuity set a $28.00 target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. BidaskClub raised Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Robert W. Baird set a $25.00 price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Noble Financial raised shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.57.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,284,718 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $143,858,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023,540 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,447,570 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $101,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292,130 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 2,714,509 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $50,476,000 after purchasing an additional 679,968 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 2,081,410 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,704,000 after purchasing an additional 55,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,930,167 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,891,000 after purchasing an additional 21,530 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.45% of the company’s stock.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, solutions, and services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, satellite communications, training systems, modular systems, and defense and rocket support services.

Featured Article: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.