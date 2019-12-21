KP Tissue (TSE:KPT) Hits New 12-Month High at $9.86

KP Tissue Inc (TSE:KPT) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$9.86 and last traded at C$9.86, with a volume of 6973 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$9.81.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on KPT shares. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of KP Tissue from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Friday, October 11th. TD Securities increased their price objective on KP Tissue from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised KP Tissue from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th.

The company has a market capitalization of $92.32 million and a PE ratio of -44.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$9.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$8.89.

KP Tissue (TSE:KPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C($0.17). The firm had revenue of C$369.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$369.70 million. Equities research analysts forecast that KP Tissue Inc will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About KP Tissue (TSE:KPT)

KP Tissue Inc, through its interest in Kruger Products L.P., produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in North America. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Products, Away-From-Home, and Other. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, and paper towels and napkins, as well as disposable wiping products and washroom dispensing systems.

