Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $45.09

Koninklijke Philips NV (NYSE:PHG)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $45.09 and traded as high as $48.69. Koninklijke Philips shares last traded at $48.56, with a volume of 52,849 shares.

PHG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Koninklijke Philips from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Monday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.60 billion, a PE ratio of 23.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter. Koninklijke Philips had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 6.76%. The firm had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Koninklijke Philips NV will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 59.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,568,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,349,000 after purchasing an additional 584,489 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 245.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 474,248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,613,000 after buying an additional 336,968 shares during the period. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. raised its position in Koninklijke Philips by 19.4% during the third quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. now owns 1,513,566 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,821,000 after buying an additional 246,011 shares during the period. Capital Bank & Trust Co raised its position in Koninklijke Philips by 126.4% during the second quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 262,527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,347,000 after buying an additional 146,559 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,258,159 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,831,000 after acquiring an additional 114,137 shares in the last quarter. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company worldwide. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Personal Health segments. The company offers mother, child care, and oral healthcare products; male grooming and beauty products; food preparation and home care products; and sleep and respiratory care.

