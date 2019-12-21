Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $45.09

Koninklijke Philips NV (NYSE:PHG)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $45.09 and traded as high as $48.69. Koninklijke Philips shares last traded at $48.56, with a volume of 52,849 shares.
PHG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Koninklijke Philips from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Monday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.60 billion, a PE ratio of 23.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.27.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 59.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,568,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,349,000 after purchasing an additional 584,489 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 245.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 474,248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,613,000 after buying an additional 336,968 shares during the period. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. raised its position in Koninklijke Philips by 19.4% during the third quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. now owns 1,513,566 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,821,000 after buying an additional 246,011 shares during the period. Capital Bank & Trust Co raised its position in Koninklijke Philips by 126.4% during the second quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 262,527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,347,000 after buying an additional 146,559 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,258,159 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,831,000 after acquiring an additional 114,137 shares in the last quarter. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)
Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company worldwide. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Personal Health segments. The company offers mother, child care, and oral healthcare products; male grooming and beauty products; food preparation and home care products; and sleep and respiratory care.
