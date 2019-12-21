Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) Downgraded to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, 24/7 WallStreet reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $21.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their prior target price of $22.00.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on KIM. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Kimco Realty from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Compass Point raised shares of Kimco Realty from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Capital One Financial cut shares of Kimco Realty from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Kimco Realty from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kimco Realty currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.07.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

Shares of NYSE:KIM traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.53. 5,589,133 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,788,771. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.74. Kimco Realty has a 12 month low of $14.29 and a 12 month high of $21.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.56.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.22). Kimco Realty had a net margin of 33.95% and a return on equity of 7.36%. The business had revenue of $282.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Kimco Realty will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.24%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its position in Kimco Realty by 13.8% during the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 208,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,354,000 after acquiring an additional 25,239 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Kimco Realty by 4.9% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,260,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,191,000 after acquiring an additional 106,022 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Kimco Realty by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 746,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,586,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Kimco Realty by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 275,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,759,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

About Kimco Realty

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Featured Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.