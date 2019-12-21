KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Wedbush

Wedbush upgraded shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $23.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $21.00. Wedbush also issued estimates for KeyCorp’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $1.81 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on KEY. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $19.00 price target on shares of KeyCorp and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of KeyCorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Thursday. They set an equal weight rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered shares of KeyCorp from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. KeyCorp has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.50.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

KEY stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.40. 14,328,415 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,795,383. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.34 and a 200-day moving average of $17.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91. KeyCorp has a 1 year low of $13.65 and a 1 year high of $20.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.92 billion, a PE ratio of 11.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.31.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 21.93%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.77%.

In other KeyCorp news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 9,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.07, for a total transaction of $171,936.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,276,464.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Amy G. Brady sold 15,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.27, for a total transaction of $303,618.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 95,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,838,974.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 670,702 shares of company stock valued at $12,328,208 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 3.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,685,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,410,000 after purchasing an additional 241,553 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $235,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in KeyCorp by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 823,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,283,000 after buying an additional 13,274 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in KeyCorp by 80.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 10,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 4,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in KeyCorp by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 24,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 5,432 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.12% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

Read More: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.