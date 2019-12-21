KeyCorp Cuts Taubman Centers (NYSE:TCO) Price Target to $55.00

Taubman Centers (NYSE:TCO) had its target price reduced by KeyCorp from $69.00 to $55.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on Taubman Centers from $41.00 to $33.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Taubman Centers from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Taubman Centers from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Sandler O’Neill cut shares of Taubman Centers from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Taubman Centers from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Taubman Centers presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $45.86.

Shares of TCO stock opened at $30.35 on Tuesday. Taubman Centers has a fifty-two week low of $29.52 and a fifty-two week high of $54.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.32, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.63.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.90%. Taubman Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.50%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Taubman Centers by 13,569.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 635,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,937,000 after acquiring an additional 630,587 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Taubman Centers by 168.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 709,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,984,000 after purchasing an additional 445,684 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Taubman Centers by 32.1% during the second quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,601,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,409,000 after purchasing an additional 389,327 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in Taubman Centers by 52.4% during the third quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 880,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,967,000 after purchasing an additional 302,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in Taubman Centers by 2.6% during the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 5,533,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $225,944,000 after purchasing an additional 142,767 shares during the last quarter. 99.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Taubman Centers Company Profile

Taubman Centers is an S&P MidCap 400 Real Estate Investment Trust engaged in the ownership, management and/or leasing of 26 regional, super-regional and outlet shopping centers in the U.S. and Asia and one under development. Taubman's U.S.-owned properties are the most productive in the publicly held U.S.

