Kcash (KCASH) Trading 23.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Kcash (CURRENCY:KCASH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 21st. During the last week, Kcash has traded 23.4% lower against the dollar. One Kcash token can currently be bought for $0.0046 or 0.00000064 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HADAX, BitForex and OKEx. Kcash has a total market cap of $2.06 million and $804,273.00 worth of Kcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Kcash Profile

Kcash is a Zero-Knowledge Proof token that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 1st, 2018. Kcash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 445,499,083 tokens. Kcash’s official Twitter account is @Kcashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kcash’s official website is www.kcash.com.

Kcash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HADAX, BitForex and OKEx. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kcash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

