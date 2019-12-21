Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KPTI) Director Mansoor Raza Mirza Sells 12,121 Shares

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KPTI) Director Mansoor Raza Mirza sold 12,121 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.18, for a total transaction of $208,238.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Mansoor Raza Mirza also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 9th, Mansoor Raza Mirza sold 10,342 shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total transaction of $176,020.84.

Shares of NASDAQ:KPTI traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.35. The stock had a trading volume of 2,220,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,711,963. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.47. The company has a quick ratio of 7.16, a current ratio of 7.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc has a 52 week low of $3.92 and a 52 week high of $18.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 2.59.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.17. Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 909.24% and a negative return on equity of 187.25%. The business had revenue of $13.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 million. On average, analysts forecast that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc will post -3.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KPTI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. BidaskClub upgraded Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird set a $25.00 target price on Karyopharm Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.86.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 8.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,526,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,112,000 after buying an additional 347,700 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 181.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,148,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028,790 shares during the period. Orbimed Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $18,859,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,983,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,874,000 after purchasing an additional 369,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $15,552,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

About Karyopharm Therapeutics

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (Nasdaq: KPTI) is an oncology-focused pharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel first-in-class drugs directed against nuclear export and related targets for

the treatment of cancer and other major diseases. Karyopharm’s SINE compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1).

