Kansas City Life Insurance (OTCMKTS:KCLI) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $32.78

Kansas City Life Insurance Co (OTCMKTS:KCLI)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.78 and traded as high as $33.00. Kansas City Life Insurance shares last traded at $32.50, with a volume of 1,298 shares.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Kansas City Life Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Get Kansas City Life Insurance alerts:

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $314.70 million, a P/E ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 0.27.

Kansas City Life Insurance (OTCMKTS:KCLI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter. Kansas City Life Insurance had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 2.34%. The company had revenue of $126.44 million during the quarter.

Kansas City Life Insurance Company Profile (OTCMKTS:KCLI)

Kansas City Life Insurance Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a life insurance company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Individual Insurance, Group Insurance, and Old American. The company offers term, return of premium, universal, indexed universal, variable universal, and whole life insurance products, as well as annuities.

Featured Article: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for Kansas City Life Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kansas City Life Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.