JUST EAT PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:JSTTY) Sets New 12-Month High at $5.55

Shares of JUST EAT PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:JSTTY) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5.55 and last traded at $5.36, with a volume of 132793 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.19.

JSTTY has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of JUST EAT PLC/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JUST EAT PLC/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of JUST EAT PLC/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.00 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.39.

Just Eat plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a hybrid marketplace for online food delivery. The company enables consumers to order and pay for food from its restaurant partners. It serves approximately 26 million customers and 100,000 restaurant partners in the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Denmark, France, Ireland, Italy, Mexico, Norway, Spain, Switzerland, and Brazil.

