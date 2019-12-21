JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC) Price Target to GBX 175

Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC) had its price objective reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 195 ($2.57) to GBX 175 ($2.30) in a research note released on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

HOC has been the topic of several other research reports. Numis Securities reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. UBS Group downgraded Hochschild Mining to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from GBX 230 ($3.03) to GBX 170 ($2.24) in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Bank of America raised shares of Hochschild Mining to an outperform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from GBX 260 ($3.42) to GBX 220 ($2.89) in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.42) price target on shares of Hochschild Mining in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Banco Santander restated a neutral rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 213 ($2.80).

Get Hochschild Mining alerts:

Shares of Hochschild Mining stock opened at GBX 155 ($2.04) on Tuesday. Hochschild Mining has a 1 year low of GBX 153.50 ($2.02) and a 1 year high of GBX 232.20 ($3.05). The company has a market cap of $776.04 million and a P/E ratio of 59.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 175.12 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 192.96.

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, explores for, mines, processes, and sells silver and gold in the Americas. The company also offers doré and concentrates. It holds a 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru; and Arcata, an underground operation located in the Department of Arequipa in southern Peru, as well as a 51% interest in the San Jose silver/gold mine is located in Argentina.

Read More: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Hochschild Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hochschild Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.