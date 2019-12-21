JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Glencore (LON:GLEN) Price Target to GBX 230

Glencore (LON:GLEN) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 250 ($3.29) to GBX 230 ($3.03) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the natural resources company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Glencore from GBX 300 ($3.95) to GBX 285 ($3.75) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Glencore from GBX 275 ($3.62) to GBX 310 ($4.08) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. HSBC cut their target price on shares of Glencore from GBX 285 ($3.75) to GBX 280 ($3.68) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Bank of America restated a neutral rating on shares of Glencore in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Independent Research set a GBX 250 ($3.29) target price on shares of Glencore and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 271.80 ($3.58).

Shares of GLEN stock opened at GBX 236.65 ($3.11) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.53 billion and a PE ratio of 38.17. Glencore has a 1-year low of GBX 188.23 ($2.48) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,334.50 ($30.71). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 239.20 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 248.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.29, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Glencore plc engages in the production, refinement, processing, storage, transport, and marketing of metals and minerals, energy products, and agricultural products. It operates in three segments: Metals and Minerals, Energy Products, and Agricultural Products. The Metals and Minerals segment is involved in smelting, refining, mining, processing, and storing zinc, copper, lead, alumina, aluminum, ferroalloys, nickel, cobalt, and iron ore.

