JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Price Target to $55.00

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Guggenheim set a $53.00 price target on Boston Scientific and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Stephens set a $48.00 price objective on Boston Scientific and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $48.42.

Boston Scientific stock traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.37. The company had a trading volume of 14,231,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,715,246. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Boston Scientific has a 12-month low of $31.56 and a 12-month high of $46.62. The company has a market capitalization of $62.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.85.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 10.49%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. Boston Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Boston Scientific will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Boston Scientific news, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 20,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.44, for a total value of $807,021.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 235,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,285,043.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Wendy Carruthers sold 24,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total value of $1,090,626.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 168,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,603,225.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 224,634 shares of company stock worth $9,788,734. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in Boston Scientific by 111.4% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 721 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in Boston Scientific by 100.0% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 58.8% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Boston Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.

