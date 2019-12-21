JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) Price Target to $57.00

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) had its target price hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

PAG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Penske Automotive Group from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Penske Automotive Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $56.50.

Penske Automotive Group stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.21. The stock had a trading volume of 527,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,106. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.93. Penske Automotive Group has a 12 month low of $38.53 and a 12 month high of $53.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.78, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.28.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.01. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 1.91%. The business had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Penske Automotive Group will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th were issued a $0.41 dividend. This is an increase from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.71%.

In other Penske Automotive Group news, Director Kimberly J. Mcwaters sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.25, for a total value of $246,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $439,507. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 42.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 81,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,628,000 after purchasing an additional 6,436 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 109.1% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after buying an additional 12,231 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 8.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 24.8% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 2,111 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.56% of the company’s stock.

Penske Automotive Group Company Profile

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as a transportation services company. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships principally in the United States, Canada, and Western Europe; and distributes commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems, and related parts and services primarily in Australia and New Zealand.

