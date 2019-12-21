Jewel (JWL) Price Down 24% Over Last 7 Days

Jewel (CURRENCY:JWL) traded up 8.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. Jewel has a market cap of $30.57 million and approximately $613,713.00 worth of Jewel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jewel token can now be purchased for about $0.56 or 0.00007757 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B, Livecoin and BTC-Alpha. In the last week, Jewel has traded down 24% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Jewel

Jewel (JWL) is a token. Its launch date was July 13th, 2016. Jewel’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,710,035 tokens. Jewel’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Jewel is /r/jewelpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Jewel’s official message board is medium.com/@jewelpay . The official website for Jewel is jewelpay.org

Jewel Token Trading

Jewel can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B, BTC-Alpha and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jewel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jewel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jewel using one of the exchanges listed above.

