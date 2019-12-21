Jersey Electricity PLC (LON:JEL) Raises Dividend to GBX 9.25 Per Share

Jersey Electricity PLC (LON:JEL) declared a dividend on Friday, December 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 9.25 ($0.12) per share on Thursday, March 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This is a positive change from Jersey Electricity’s previous dividend of $6.45. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

JEL stock traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) on Friday, hitting GBX 453 ($5.96). The company had a trading volume of 6,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,412. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.50. Jersey Electricity has a 12-month low of GBX 424 ($5.58) and a 12-month high of GBX 489 ($6.43). The stock has a market cap of $52.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 464.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 451.41.

Jersey Electricity (LON:JEL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The company reported GBX 38.42 ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Jersey Electricity will post 3519.9999522 earnings per share for the current year.

Jersey Electricity plc is a supplier of electricity. The Company is engaged in the generation and distribution of electricity, and jointly operates the Channel Islands Electricity Grid System with Guernsey Electricity Limited, importing power for both islands. Its segments include Energy, Building services, Retail, Property and Other.

