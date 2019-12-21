Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates “$420.00” Price Target for Boeing (NYSE:BA)

Jefferies Financial Group set a $420.00 target price on Boeing (NYSE:BA) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the aircraft producer’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Boeing’s FY2020 earnings at $14.75 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $21.00 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $22.70 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on BA. Buckingham Research reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $365.00 price objective (down previously from $395.00) on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Boeing from $380.00 to $370.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Boeing from $500.00 to $450.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised Boeing from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $372.87.

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $328.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 43.12 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $355.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $357.59. Boeing has a 12-month low of $292.47 and a 12-month high of $446.01.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aircraft producer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20 billion. Boeing had a net margin of 4.37% and a negative return on equity of 367.68%. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was down 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Boeing will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $2.055 dividend. This represents a $8.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.34%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Boeing by 1,405.4% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 30,830 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $11,222,000 after acquiring an additional 28,782 shares during the last quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates increased its position in Boeing by 15.5% in the third quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 4,120 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC bought a new stake in Boeing during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,296,000. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its holdings in Boeing by 115.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 355 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Boeing by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 8,521 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,242,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 68.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

