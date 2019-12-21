Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $19.52

Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE:JEF)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $19.52 and traded as high as $21.56. Jefferies Financial Group shares last traded at $21.30, with a volume of 68,535 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.52. The firm has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 26.35 and a beta of 1.50.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $857.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Jefferies Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Jefferies Financial Group Inc will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 61.73%.

In other news, Chairman Joseph S. Steinberg sold 522,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.03, for a total value of $10,994,694.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 2,632,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,371,548.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JEF. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 332.0% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 185.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

About Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc, a financial services company, engages in investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. the company also offers equities research, sales, and trading services; equity finance services comprising financing, securities lending, and other prime brokerage services; and wealth management services to high net worth individuals, their families and businesses, private equity and venture funds, and small institutions.

