Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) a GBX 7,350 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 7,350 ($96.69) price objective on AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on AZN. Kepler Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from GBX 7,700 ($101.29) to GBX 8,000 ($105.24) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 7,300 ($96.03) price target on shares of AstraZeneca and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group set a GBX 5,800 ($76.30) price target on shares of AstraZeneca and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Societe Generale restated a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 7,695.67 ($101.23).

LON:AZN opened at GBX 7,808 ($102.71) on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 7,369.58 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 6,951.70. AstraZeneca has a 1-year low of GBX 109.51 ($1.44) and a 1-year high of GBX 8,227.88 ($108.23). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.59, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $102.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.98.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

