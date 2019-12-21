J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY) Upgraded by BNP Paribas to Outperform

BNP Paribas upgraded shares of J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY) to an outperform rating in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating and set a GBX 235 ($3.09) target price on shares of J Sainsbury in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Goldman Sachs Group raised J Sainsbury to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the company from GBX 219 ($2.88) to GBX 220 ($2.89) in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Investec lifted their price objective on shares of J Sainsbury from GBX 265 ($3.49) to GBX 280 ($3.68) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. J Sainsbury currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 227.36 ($2.99).

LON SBRY opened at GBX 232.70 ($3.06) on Tuesday. J Sainsbury has a 12 month low of GBX 177.05 ($2.33) and a 12 month high of £201.30 ($264.80). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 214.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 205.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.93. The company has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion and a PE ratio of 129.28.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were paid a GBX 3.30 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a yield of 1.61%. J Sainsbury’s payout ratio is 6.11%.

About J Sainsbury

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Retail – Food; Retail – General Merchandise and Clothing; Financial Services; and Property Investment.

