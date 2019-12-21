ITV (LON:ITV) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $121.96

ITV plc (LON:ITV) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $121.96 and traded as high as $152.18. ITV shares last traded at $148.95, with a volume of 18,638,357 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ITV shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of ITV in a report on Monday, November 11th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.37) target price on shares of ITV in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ITV in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 125 ($1.64) price target on shares of ITV in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of ITV to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from GBX 125 ($1.64) to GBX 150 ($1.97) in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 148.43 ($1.95).

The stock has a market cap of $6.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.11, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 140.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 122.16.

In related news, insider Mary Harris bought 2,672 shares of ITV stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 126 ($1.66) per share, with a total value of £3,366.72 ($4,428.73). Also, insider Salman Amin bought 8,079 shares of ITV stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 136 ($1.79) per share, with a total value of £10,987.44 ($14,453.35).

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Broadcast & Online, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast & Online segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

