Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) (NASDAQ:ITRN) Announces $0.24 Quarterly Dividend

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) (NASDAQ:ITRN) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd.

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) has increased its dividend by an average of 0.0% per year over the last three years. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) has a dividend payout ratio of 57.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) to earn $1.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.7%.

Shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.01. 66,598 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,553. The stock has a market capitalization of $535.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.87. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. has a 12-month low of $21.53 and a 12-month high of $38.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.20.

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) (NASDAQ:ITRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $69.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.09 million. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) had a return on equity of 27.28% and a net margin of 12.74%. On average, analysts forecast that Ituran Location and Control Ltd. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ITRN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays cut their price target on Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) Company Profile

Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location-based services and wireless communications products in Israel, Brazil, Argentina, and the United States. The company's Location-Based Services segment provides stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and personal locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment.

