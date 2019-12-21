Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) (NASDAQ:ITRN) Announces $0.24 Quarterly Dividend

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) (NASDAQ:ITRN) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd.
Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) has increased its dividend by an average of 0.0% per year over the last three years. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) has a dividend payout ratio of 57.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) to earn $1.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.7%.
Shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.01. 66,598 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,553. The stock has a market capitalization of $535.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.87. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. has a 12-month low of $21.53 and a 12-month high of $38.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.20.
ITRN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays cut their price target on Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.
Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) Company Profile
Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location-based services and wireless communications products in Israel, Brazil, Argentina, and the United States. The company's Location-Based Services segment provides stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and personal locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment.
