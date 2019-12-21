iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $208.04

iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $208.04 and last traded at $208.04, with a volume of 935 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $207.10.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $200.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $186.61.
The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $1.1513 per share. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th.
About iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)
iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.
