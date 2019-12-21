iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $208.04

iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $208.04 and last traded at $208.04, with a volume of 935 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $207.10.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $200.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $186.61.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $1.1513 per share. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IXN. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 29.3% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. High Falls Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 8.7% in the third quarter. High Falls Advisors Inc now owns 2,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $302,000. Finally, Financial Architects Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 4,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period.

About iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

