iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:IXUS) Shares Up 0.3%

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:IXUS) shares traded up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $61.62 and last traded at $61.58, 26,085 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 97% from the average session volume of 934,175 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.41.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.63.

Further Reading: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.