Investors Real Estate Trust Reit (NYSE:IRET) Now Covered by Analysts at National Securities

National Securities began coverage on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit (NYSE:IRET) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $81.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

IRET has been the subject of several other research reports. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit in a research report on Monday, September 16th. They set a buy rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $77.92.

NYSE:IRET traded down $0.30 on Wednesday, hitting $73.32. The stock had a trading volume of 104,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,004. The stock has a market cap of $855.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.98. Investors Real Estate Trust Reit has a 52-week low of $46.30 and a 52-week high of $79.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Investors Real Estate Trust Reit in the first quarter worth about $341,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $183,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in Investors Real Estate Trust Reit in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $148,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Investors Real Estate Trust Reit by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 4,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Investors Real Estate Trust Reit by 53.6% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 266,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,612,000 after acquiring an additional 92,886 shares in the last quarter. 64.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Investors Real Estate Trust Reit Company Profile

IRET is a real estate company focused on the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. As of December 31, 2018, IRET owned interests in 87 apartment communities consisting of 13,702 apartment homes. IRET's common shares and Series C preferred shares are publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE symbols: IRET and IRET PRC, respectively).

