InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . (NASDAQ:ICMB) Director Thomas J. Sullivan Purchases 10,000 Shares

InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . (NASDAQ:ICMB) Director Thomas J. Sullivan bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.10 per share, with a total value of $71,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . stock opened at $6.96 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.98. InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . has a twelve month low of $5.58 and a twelve month high of $8.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.42 million, a PE ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.32.

InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . (NASDAQ:ICMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01. InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . had a positive return on equity of 9.24% and a negative net margin of 48.63%. The company had revenue of $8.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.04 million. As a group, analysts predict that InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc .’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.01%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ICMB. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . in the third quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . during the 3rd quarter valued at $139,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . during the 3rd quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . during the 3rd quarter worth $243,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.33% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ICMB shares. TheStreet downgraded InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

About InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc .

CM Finance Inc is a business development company specializing in loan, mezzanine, middle market, growth capital, and recapitalization investments. The fund typically invests in United States and Europe. Within United States, the fund seeks to invest in Midatlantic, Midwest, Northeast, Southeast, and West Coast regions.

