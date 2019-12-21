Interzone (ITZ) Trading 14.3% Lower Over Last Week

Interzone (CURRENCY:ITZ) traded 10.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. Interzone has a total market capitalization of $233.00 and $4.00 worth of Interzone was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Interzone coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Interzone has traded 14.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Interzone

ITZ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 7th, 2017. Interzone’s total supply is 3,112,019 coins and its circulating supply is 2,652,019 coins. Interzone’s official Twitter account is @itz_interzone . The Reddit community for Interzone is /r/ProjectInterzone and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Interzone is www.interzone.pw

Buying and Selling Interzone

Interzone can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Interzone directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Interzone should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Interzone using one of the exchanges listed above.

