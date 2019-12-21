INTERTEK GRP PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $75.05

INTERTEK GRP PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $75.05 and last traded at $75.05, with a volume of 101 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $73.84.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded INTERTEK GRP PL/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded INTERTEK GRP PL/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. ValuEngine downgraded INTERTEK GRP PL/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised INTERTEK GRP PL/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.90 and its 200-day moving average is $69.31. The stock has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.81.

Intertek Group plc provides quality and safety solutions to various industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

