Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Sidoti raised their price target on shares of Insteel Industries from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ IIIN opened at $21.70 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $417.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.96 and a beta of 1.73. Insteel Industries has a one year low of $17.49 and a one year high of $25.61.

Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The industrial products company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $113.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.88 million. Insteel Industries had a return on equity of 1.99% and a net margin of 1.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IIIN. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Insteel Industries by 49.1% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. Quantum Capital Management raised its stake in Insteel Industries by 3.1% during the third quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 77,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after acquiring an additional 2,340 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Insteel Industries by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 633,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,006,000 after acquiring an additional 2,598 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Insteel Industries by 238.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Insteel Industries during the third quarter valued at $852,000. 81.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Insteel Industries

Insteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. The company offers pre-stressed concrete strand (PC strand) and welded wire reinforcement (WWR) products. Its PC strand is a seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings, and other concrete structures.

