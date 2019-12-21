Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.92

Shares of Insignia Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISIG) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.92 and traded as low as $0.75. Insignia Systems shares last traded at $0.75, with a volume of 300 shares trading hands.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The business services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. Insignia Systems had a negative net margin of 9.08% and a negative return on equity of 14.11%. The company had revenue of $4.65 million for the quarter.

Insignia Systems, Inc provides in-store marketing solutions to partners and clients that consist of consumer-packaged goods manufacturers, retailers, and marketing agencies. The company's product solutions include in-store signage solutions, merchandising solutions, promotion solutions, and digital solutions.

