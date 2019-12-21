Insider Selling: Tricida Inc (NASDAQ:TCDA) CEO Sells 31,750 Shares of Stock

Tricida Inc (NASDAQ:TCDA) CEO Gerrit Klaerner sold 31,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.91, for a total value of $1,235,392.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 575,321 shares in the company, valued at $22,385,740.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Gerrit Klaerner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 10th, Gerrit Klaerner sold 3,948 shares of Tricida stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.28, for a total transaction of $170,869.44.

On Monday, December 2nd, Gerrit Klaerner sold 4,000 shares of Tricida stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.49, for a total transaction of $157,960.00.

On Friday, November 29th, Gerrit Klaerner sold 2,000 shares of Tricida stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.80, for a total transaction of $79,600.00.

On Monday, October 28th, Gerrit Klaerner sold 4,000 shares of Tricida stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.41, for a total transaction of $149,640.00.

On Monday, September 30th, Gerrit Klaerner sold 10,255 shares of Tricida stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.69, for a total transaction of $314,725.95.

Shares of TCDA opened at $38.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 15.48 and a quick ratio of 15.48. Tricida Inc has a one year low of $19.43 and a one year high of $44.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.32 and its 200-day moving average is $35.31.

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.89). Research analysts anticipate that Tricida Inc will post -3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Tricida by 8.3% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Tricida by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Tricida in the third quarter worth about $29,000. International Biotechnology Trust PLC lifted its holdings in Tricida by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Tricida by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. 79.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Tricida from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Cowen set a $50.00 target price on Tricida and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tricida from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.60.

About Tricida

Tricida, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of its drug candidate, TRC101, a non-absorbed, orally-administered polymer designed as a potential treatment for metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD). It has completed a Phase 3, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial of TRC101 in patients with CKD and metabolic acidosis.

