Insider Selling: Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN) General Counsel Sells 1,699 Shares of Stock

Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN) General Counsel Jeanna Steele sold 1,699 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.59, for a total value of $24,788.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Jeanna Steele also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 26th, Jeanna Steele sold 896 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.74, for a total value of $12,311.04.

NASDAQ RUN traded down $0.42 on Friday, reaching $14.37. The company had a trading volume of 2,255,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,521,384. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.32. Sunrun Inc has a 1-year low of $9.56 and a 1-year high of $21.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.19 and its 200-day moving average is $16.45.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The energy company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.04). Sunrun had a return on equity of 0.63% and a net margin of 0.93%. The firm had revenue of $215.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. Sunrun’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Sunrun Inc will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

RUN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sunrun from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Roth Capital cut their price objective on Sunrun and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a $26.00 price objective on Sunrun and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. JMP Securities set a $26.00 target price on Sunrun and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Sunrun from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.19.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RUN. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 2.4% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 32,790 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Sunrun by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 151,603 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Sunrun by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,607 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 2,616 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its stake in Sunrun by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 24,850 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Sunrun by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 87.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sunrun Company Profile

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer approach across online, retail, mass media, digital media, canvassing, field marketing, and referral channels, as well as its partner network.

