Insider Selling: Chewy Inc (NYSE:CHWY) CFO Sells 28,831 Shares of Stock

Chewy Inc (NYSE:CHWY) CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 28,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total value of $808,421.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,079,623.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE CHWY traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.08. The stock had a trading volume of 12,146,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,877,417. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.64. Chewy Inc has a 52-week low of $21.68 and a 52-week high of $41.34.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chewy Inc will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHWY. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chewy during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Chewy in the 3rd quarter worth about $451,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Chewy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,052,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Chewy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $273,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Chewy by 233.8% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,301,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,002,000 after acquiring an additional 911,970 shares during the last quarter.

CHWY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Chewy in a report on Monday, November 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Nomura upgraded Chewy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chewy in a report on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Chewy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chewy in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.92.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food, pet products, pet medications, and other pet health products for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

