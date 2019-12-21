Insider Selling: Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AMPH) General Counsel Sells 8,205 Shares of Stock

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AMPH) General Counsel Jason B. Shandell sold 8,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.13, for a total value of $156,961.65. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 138,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,657,118.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of AMPH stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $19.62. 1,077,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 205,822. The company has a market capitalization of $923.04 million, a P/E ratio of 93.43 and a beta of 1.16. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12-month low of $16.71 and a 12-month high of $25.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 3.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.08.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $80.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.53 million. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 5.07% and a net margin of 15.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.05.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 130.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,789 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 15.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $312,000. 51.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients products.

