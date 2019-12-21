Insider Buying: Precision BioSciences Inc (NASDAQ:DTIL) Insider Buys 2,485 Shares of Stock

Precision BioSciences Inc (NASDAQ:DTIL) insider Christopher Heery purchased 2,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.08 per share, with a total value of $30,018.80. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,020. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

DTIL stock opened at $14.32 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.97. Precision BioSciences Inc has a 12-month low of $6.24 and a 12-month high of $23.67.

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 million. Precision BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 78.51% and a negative net margin of 423.14%. On average, research analysts expect that Precision BioSciences Inc will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DTIL shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Precision BioSciences in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Precision BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.17.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DTIL. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Precision BioSciences by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 142,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,359 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Precision BioSciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Precision BioSciences during the second quarter worth $33,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in Precision BioSciences by 71.4% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 6,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,747 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Precision BioSciences in the second quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 42.46% of the company’s stock.

About Precision BioSciences

Precision BioSciences, Inc operates as a genome editing company and develops therapeutic products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Therapeutic and Food. The company offers ARCUS, a genome editing platform to cure cancers and genetic disorders. The Therapeutic segment develops allogeneic CAR T immunotherapy that recognizes and kills cancer cells; and engages in the in vivo gene correction activities.

