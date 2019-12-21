Innogy SE (ETR:IGY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Innogy SE (ETR:IGY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and nine have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €38.17 ($44.38).

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IGY. UBS Group set a €44.00 ($51.16) price target on Innogy and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €36.80 ($42.79) price objective on Innogy and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Independent Research set a €39.50 ($45.93) price objective on Innogy and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Innogy in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, Barclays set a €37.00 ($43.02) target price on Innogy and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th.

ETR IGY traded down €0.17 ($0.20) on Monday, hitting €44.26 ($51.47). 81,954 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,720,000. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €44.51 and a 200-day moving average of €43.67. The stock has a market cap of $24.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.67. Innogy has a 52 week low of €39.72 ($46.19) and a 52 week high of €45.98 ($53.47). The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 215.26.

innogy SE operates as an energy company in Europe. The company operates through three divisions: Renewables, Grid & Infrastructure, and Retail. The Renewables division generates electricity through onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydroelectric power primarily in Germany, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Poland, Spain, and Italy.

