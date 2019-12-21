Imperial Brands PLC (LON:IMB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Imperial Brands PLC (LON:IMB) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 2,278 ($29.97).

Several analysts have issued reports on IMB shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,790 ($23.55) target price (down previously from GBX 1,900 ($24.99)) on shares of Imperial Brands in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a research note on Thursday, November 7th.

In related news, insider Oliver Tant purchased 1,250 shares of Imperial Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,776 ($23.36) per share, with a total value of £22,200 ($29,202.84).

IMB traded up GBX 23.20 ($0.31) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 1,849 ($24.32). The company had a trading volume of 3,170,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,680,000. The company has a market capitalization of $17.53 billion and a PE ratio of 17.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 244.63. Imperial Brands has a one year low of GBX 1,439.09 ($18.93) and a one year high of GBX 2,713.50 ($35.69). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,731.04 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,931.59.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 72.01 ($0.95) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. This is a boost from Imperial Brands’s previous dividend of $72.00. This represents a yield of 4.14%. Imperial Brands’s payout ratio is 2.72%.

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobacco, papers, and cigars; and e-vapour products. The company sells its products under the growth brands, such as Davidoff, Gauloises Blondes, JPS, West, Lambert & Butler, Bastos, Fine, Winston, News, and Parker & Simpson; and specialist brands consisting of blu, Kool, Gitanes, Jade, Cohiba, Montecristo, Romeo Y Julieta, Backwoods, Skruf, Golden Virginia, and Drum in approximately 160 countries worldwide.

