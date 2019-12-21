Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Illumina from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Illumina in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They set a buy rating and a $345.00 target price on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their target price on shares of Illumina from $348.00 to $341.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Illumina from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Illumina in a report on Friday, October 25th. They set a buy rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Illumina currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $334.57.

NASDAQ:ILMN traded up $4.94 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $330.14. The company had a trading volume of 1,503,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 702,730. The company has a current ratio of 6.82, a quick ratio of 6.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $313.48 and a 200 day moving average of $311.36. The company has a market cap of $48.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.06. Illumina has a 1 year low of $263.30 and a 1 year high of $380.76.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The life sciences company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.53. Illumina had a return on equity of 22.05% and a net margin of 28.14%. The business had revenue of $907.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $872.65 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Illumina will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Illumina news, SVP Omead Ostadan sold 1,200 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.01, for a total transaction of $391,212.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.33, for a total transaction of $209,816.15. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,803 shares in the company, valued at $3,780,854.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,720 shares of company stock worth $2,424,588 in the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Illumina by 9.3% during the third quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 114,764 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $34,914,000 after purchasing an additional 9,750 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina in the third quarter valued at $213,000. National Pension Service grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 4.8% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 180,436 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $54,892,000 after buying an additional 8,284 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina in the third quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,278 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. 91.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

