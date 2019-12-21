II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) Coverage Initiated at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $46.00 target price on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on IIVI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded II-VI from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, November 2nd. Raymond James started coverage on II-VI in a report on Friday, November 8th. They issued an outperform rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley restated a neutral rating on shares of II-VI in a research report on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine raised II-VI from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of II-VI in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a neutral rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $41.67.

IIVI traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $33.84. 1,936,180 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,491,524. II-VI has a fifty-two week low of $26.93 and a fifty-two week high of $43.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 3.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.76 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.99 and its 200 day moving average is $34.93.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $340.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.73 million. II-VI had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 4.06%. II-VI’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that II-VI will post -1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Interstate Bank raised its holdings in shares of II-VI by 125.0% in the second quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 900 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. GQ Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of II-VI in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of II-VI by 122.0% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,230 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of II-VI in the second quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of II-VI during the third quarter valued at $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

II-VI Company Profile

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: II-VI Laser Solutions, II-VI Photonics, and II-VI Performance Products. The II-VI Laser Solutions segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials primarily used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; direct diode laser modules, sub-systems, and systems; super-hard materials processing laser systems; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

