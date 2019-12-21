IF Bancorp (NASDAQ:IROQ) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $22.23

Shares of IF Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:IROQ) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.23 and traded as high as $22.86. IF Bancorp shares last traded at $22.86, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of IF Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.55. The stock has a market cap of $77.76 million, a P/E ratio of 21.84 and a beta of 0.41.

IF Bancorp (NASDAQ:IROQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. IF Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.68% and a net margin of 11.91%. The company had revenue of $5.65 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in IF Bancorp by 3.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 106,595 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after acquiring an additional 3,204 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in IF Bancorp by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,900 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Context BH Capital Management LP bought a new stake in IF Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.43% of the company’s stock.

IF Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:IROQ)

IF Bancorp, Inc operates as the savings and loan holding company for Iroquois Federal Savings and Loan Association that provides a range of banking and financial solutions to individual and corporate clients. The company offers various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and personal checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts.

