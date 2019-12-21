iDealCash Hits 24-Hour Volume of $3.00 (DEAL)

iDealCash (CURRENCY:DEAL) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 21st. One iDealCash coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX and Crex24. In the last seven days, iDealCash has traded down 1.1% against the US dollar. iDealCash has a total market capitalization of $103,901.00 and approximately $3.00 worth of iDealCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

1irstcoin (FST) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00024311 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00024270 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000815 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

C2C System (C2C) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003685 BTC.

Almeela (KZE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0860 or 0.00001197 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000048 BTC.

About iDealCash

DEAL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 2nd, 2018. iDealCash’s total supply is 1,446,609,103 coins and its circulating supply is 1,446,608,662 coins. iDealCash’s official website is idealcash.io. iDealCash’s official Twitter account is @IDealCashTeam. The Reddit community for iDealCash is /r/IdealCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

iDealCash Coin Trading

iDealCash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as iDealCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade iDealCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase iDealCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

